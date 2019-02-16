Police officer in accident taken off life support

They were secondary school sweethearts who were to have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary this month.

But Madam Salinah Mohamed's plans for a romantic overseas trip with her husband lay in tatters after she suffered extensive head injuries in a car accident on Sunday.

Four days later, on Valentine's Day, she was taken off life support.

The painful decision to part with her was taken by her 41-year-old husband Indra Shaiful, who said: "We knew there was no point for her to stay on since there was no way she would have survived."

Doctors had told him that she was brain dead.

A police officer and mother of three, Madam Salinah, 41, was hit by a car at the junction of Maxwell Road and Shenton Way while on her way home from work.



Mr Indra Shaiful made the painful decision to take his wife, Madam Salinah Mohamed (above), off life support on Valentine's Day. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/ K. SHANMUGAM SC, KEVIN LIM



The police said a 51-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving.

Madam Salinah was taken to Singapore General Hospital, and she went into a deep coma.

Her head injuries were so severe that the doctors initially were afraid to move her for tests, said her younger brother, Mr Saiizan Mohamed, 38.

"It was a big shock for all of us when we saw her at the A&E. I could feel my whole body shivering and I couldn't stand straight," said Mr Saiizan, a sales assistant.

By Wednesday, doctors found, after carrying out tests, that she was effectively brain dead, he added.

Mr Indra, a chauffeur, said he communicated with his wife at 9.22pm on Sunday.

A minute later, she was hit by the car.

She had sent him a text to arrange to meet at Waterway Point to buy groceries together.

But at about 10pm, he received a call from the hospital, and he dashed to her bedside.

"I had been with her since Sunday, when she was fighting for her life, but I didn't get to talk to her at all," said Mr Indra, speaking to The Straits Times after Madam Salinah's funeral yesterday.

She was easygoing, well liked by everyone and loved to plan surprises and present gifts to her friends, he added.

They had planned a short getaway to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Feb 28, he said.

He met her in 1994, when they were students at First Toa Payoh Secondary School.

Their two daughters, aged nine and 12, and 11-year-old son miss their mother most just before they go to sleep, he said.

His younger daughter used to hold her mother's hand as she fell asleep, he added.

"My son is also close to my wife. When he is alone and doing nothing now, he cries secretly," he said.

"They will be missing the motherly love that every child should have."

He added: "I can only hope that with all the prayers and good wishes from everyone, everything will go well."

But the loss will be felt long and deeply by Mr Indra: "She had been my soulmate, and she had always been there for me.

"It feels like I have lost a part of me."