Husband devastated after police officer wife placed on life support following accident

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Husband and wife were planning a holiday to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this month, but tragedy struck on Sunday (Feb 10) when she was hit by a car and was placed on life support.

Madam Salinah Mohamed, 41, a police staff sergeant at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre and a mother of three, was hit while crossing the road at Maxwell Road around 9.20pm.

At the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) yesterday, where she is warded, her husband Indra Shaiful, 41, told The New Paper he was home with his children when he was told of the accident around 10pm.

He said: "I was shocked but quite calm because I didn't know the severity of the accident.

"I didn't want to frighten my kids, so I just told them I'm going to pick up mummy and then rushed to the hospital."

When Mr Indra reached SGH, he broke down after seeing his wife.

Doctors told Mr Indra, a chauffeur, that his wife suffered severe head injuries and was in a deep coma, being supported by a ventilator.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Maxwell Road and Shenton Way on Sunday at 9.23pm.

ARREST

Madam Salinah, who had just finished work, was unconscious when taken to SGH.

The police said they have arrested a 51-year-old male driver for dangerous driving and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Indra said the couple had intended to go away on a short trip to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on Feb 28.

Breaking down, he said: "We were looking forward to the trip. My wife is the one who always surprises me and likes to plan our dates."

The couple met while studying at First Toa Payoh Secondary School.

He last heard from her just before the accident on Sunday, when she asked him if he wanted to meet her at Waterway Point to buy some groceries before going home.

He said they liked to spend time alone together as Madam Salinah works irregular shifts. They would try to take public transport home and have dinner together.

He said: "Sometimes now, when I am alone, I break down and cry. But I don't want to do it in front of the kids. People have been very supportive, and I must be strong for my children."

He added it has been very hard on his children, aged 12, 11 and nine, who cried when he took them to SGH on Monday.

They would ask when their mother would be going home and if she would recover.

Mr Indra said: "Those are like killer questions for me because I don't have any answers for them. It is hard to comfort them when I myself don't know if my wife will be able to make it."

He is also worried for his oldest daughter, who is taking her Primary School Leaving Examination this year.

He told TNP that a CT scan would show if his wife was brain dead.

He said: "We thought we saw positive signs because her face looked better and her breathing was stronger. But then the doctors told us about the blood flow. It is very sad. When the results come out, I will have to make a decision.

"The police have told me they have arrested the driver and that's enough for me. I don't want to know anything more. I just want to focus on my wife."