Police NSF posed as female sex worker online to cheat 3 men of more than $1,000

SINGAPORE - A full-time police national serviceman posed as a female sex worker online to dupe three men of more than $1,000 in total when they tried to engage her services.

Lim Sin Yi was jailed for three weeks on Thursday. The 23-year-old had pleaded guilty in October to four counts of cheating involving three men who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Police Force to confirm Lim’s national service status.

In June 2021, Lim pretended to be a woman and posted an advertisement on his Twitter account listing several lewd videos.

He wrote in the advertisement that in exchange for $500, he would sell all the videos and arrange for a meeting to provide sexual services.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia said Lim also uploaded several pictures showing a nude female body.

Three men fell for Lim’s ruse and they each transferred between $300 and $530 to him.

Lim cheated his first victim of $500 on or around June 4, 2021, before blocking the man on Twitter and messaging platform Telegram.

He targeted his second victim that same month. After transferring over $500, the second victim repeatedly messaged him on Twitter to ask for the meeting that had been promised.

Lim then gave various excuses and said that “she” was unavailable.

Still posing as a sex worker, he said she purportedly had a sexually transmitted disease and needed time to recover while being treated with antibiotics.

About a month later, the second victim again messaged Lim on Twitter to ask for the meeting details and transferred $30 for a sexually explicit video.

He finally realised that he had been cheated when his messages with Lim on Twitter were deleted.