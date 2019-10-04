Pillion rider of bike that tailed a Maserati after a hit-and-run accident identifies driver in court

SINGAPORE - The pillion rider on a motorcycle which tailed a Maserati on Nov 17, 2017 after the car dragged a Traffic Police officer along Bedok Reservoir Road, identified the driver of the vehicle in court on Friday (Oct 4).

Businessman Yan Junfeng, who took the stand, told the court that during the pursuit, the car momentarily stopped at some traffic lights at the junction of MacPherson and Aljunied roads, as there were other vehicles in front of it.

Mr Yan said that he then knocked on the driver's side window and Lee Cheng Yan turned to look at him "face to face".

Lee, 35, is claiming trial to 10 charges related to the hit-and-run accident, which happened at around 9.20pm on Nov 17, 2017.

They include voluntarily causing grievous hurt to then 26-year-old Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, failing to stop after an accident and obstruction of justice.

On Thursday, the court heard that Lee has denied that he was the driver of the Maserati that evening.

The Singaporean, who owned the car at the time, is also facing 59 other charges related to matters such as online gambling and illegal moneylending. These charges will be dealt with at a later date.

On Friday, Mr Yan told District Judge Ng Peng Hong that he was riding pillion on his friend's motorcycle along Bedok Reservoir Road when he spotted a Traffic Police officer stopping the white Maserati.

Mr Yan added that he then took out his mobile phone and started video recording the incident.

He also testified that the driver did not come out of the car and instead swerved to the right before speeding away.

Mr Yan said that he phoned the police when he saw this happening, as he felt that a hit-and-run accident had taken place.

His friend, identified as Mr Bryan Ong, then chased after the car on his motorcycle, with Mr Yan as the pillion, the court heard.

A video of the chase, recorded by Mr Yan, was played in court on Friday.

It showed the Maserati speeding on the road and swerving several times to avoid other motorists. The car was also seen going against the flow of traffic on a few occasions and beating stop lights.

Mr Ong's motorcycle, which also beat stop lights, continued tailing the car until it stopped behind other stationary vehicles at the junction of MacPherson and Aljunied roads.

Mr Yan said that he then knocked on the driver's side window.

"I wanted to tell (the driver) to stop. He turned and looked at me in shock," Mr Yan testified.

The court heard that Lee ignored Mr Yan's orders and the motorcycle continued tailing the Maserati before losing sight of it near Wan Tho Avenue off Upper Serangoon Road.

The trial resumed on Friday afternoon.