Over 5 months’ jail for man who molested 2 women in a day while drunk

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Swedish national Jan Roger Mattias Ditlofsson pleaded guilty to three charges of using criminal force to outrage modesty.

SINGAPORE – A man was sentenced to five months and six weeks’ jail on March 16 for molesting three women – two at a hotel in one day and a third while out on bail.

Swedish national Jan Roger Mattias Ditlofsson, 58, pleaded guilty to three charges of using criminal force to outrage modesty.

The victims cannot be named due to a gag order protecting their identities.

The court heard that Ditlofsson arrived in Singapore on Oct 1, 2025, to watch the Formula One race.

Two days later, after drinking around six or seven cans of beer, he entered a hotel, where he saw a female chef setting up a buffet line in a restaurant. The name of the hotel was redacted from court documents.

Ditlofsson approached the 47-year-old woman and asked her where the swimming pool was. After she replied, he suddenly kissed her twice on her left cheek.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joel Fun said the woman was outraged and reported the incident to her supervisor after her shift.

On the same day, Ditlofsson saw the second victim at the buffet section of a restaurant in the same hotel.

As the 60-year-old woman was taking a video of the food, he walked past her and grabbed her right breast.

The woman told her friend, who confronted Ditlofsson. Hotel staff then alerted the police.

Ditlofsson was arrested that same day.

While out on court bail for the two incidents, he was at another restaurant when a 23-year-old waitress asked if she could get him anything to drink.

He told her his name and reached out his right hand.

Thinking that he wanted to shake her hand, the victim extended hers, but he kissed the back of her hand.

DPP Fun said the victim was angry at what he did and pulled her hand away from him.

Ditlofsson admitted that he had committed all three offences while being in a state of drunkenness.

Seeking a jail term of between six and eight months , DPP Fun said: “The accused’s conduct demonstrates a disregard for the personal autonomy and dignity of women, targeting victims who were simply carrying out their work duties or enjoying their time at hospitality establishments in Singapore.”

In mitigation, defence lawyer Barry Douglas Delaney highlighted that his client is Swedish, and that in parts of Europe, people have a habit of kissing others on the cheek as part of their culture.

However, Mr Delaney conceded that this did not detract from his client’s actions, after viewing the CCTV footage of the offences.

The footage was not played in court.

Those who use criminal force to outrage the modesty of a victim can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.