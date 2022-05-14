One person taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Serangoon Central Drive

SCDF said that the fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of a coffee shop. PHOTOS: @SHANICELSH/TIKTOK
SINGAPORE - One person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in Serangoon Central Drive.

SCDF said that the fire, which took place at 1.20am on Saturday (May 14), involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of a coffee shop on the first floor of a building at 261 Serangoon Central Drive.

A dramatic video on TikTok depicted spots of fire spreading upwards.

About 20 people self-evacuated before SCDF arrived.

SCDF extinguished the fire with one water jet.

This incident follows Friday's fire that broke out in Bedok North, where three people, including a three-year-old, died. The mother remains hospitalised in critical condition.

