As borders reopen, groups resuming terror plots pose threat

SINGAPORE - The past four editions of the Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report, the latest of which was published last Wednesday (July 13), have all carried the same overarching warning - that the terrorism threat to Singapore remains high.

But this year's iteration, which comes after editions in 2021, 2019 and 2017, spells out a big issue that deserves a closer look: The resumption of international travel after Covid-19 raises concerns about how terror plots that were on hold may now be resumed.