OCBC phishing scams: Man charged with offences including cheating, criminal intimidation

SINGAPORE - A man charged in court on Tuesday (July 19) over his alleged role in OCBC bank phishing scams is also accused of other unrelated offences including criminal intimidation.

Mark Teo Sin Yan, 31, was handed one charge of entering into an arrangement to help an unknown person retain the benefits of criminal conduct between November and December last year.

Teo faces another eight charges for his other alleged offences.

He is accused of allowing the unknown person to use a UOB bank account belonging to a company called Royals Beaute to transfer and withdraw the benefits of criminal activities.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers received a report from a victim of the OCBC phishing scams on Dec 26 last year.

The police added that the victim had realised that there were unauthorised transactions made from his bank account, resulting in a loss of more than $100,000.

They added: "Preliminary investigations revealed that a sum of more than $18,000 of the victim's money was transferred to a UOB corporate bank account. (A man) had allegedly used his CorpPass credentials to open a corporate account for a locally incorporated company in November 2021.

"The man then relinquished the bank account to an unknown person, allegedly for monetary benefits."

The bank account was then used to facilitate several high-value transactions last December, resulting in transactions involving more than $4 million passing through it, said the police.

They did not state if Teo's case is linked to the one involving Leong Jun Xian, 21, who was earlier dealt with in court over his role in the OCBC Bank phishing scams involving about $12.8 million.

In unrelated cases, Teo is accused of cheating a woman of $50 on Jan 5 last year after he allegedly duped her into believing that he had an Apple watch for sale.

He is said to have given a police officer false information three days later by claiming that his online accounts with OCBC Bank and online marketplace Carousell had been compromised.

On Nov 12 last year, Teo allegedly cheated another woman of $250 after posting an advertisement of Carousell, falsely claiming to have a gaming monitor for sale.

He is also alleged to have committed multiple traffic offences six days later, including driving a car along Yio Chu Kang Road even though he did not have a driver's licence.