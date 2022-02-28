New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay: 6 more people to be charged

SINGAPORE - Six more people, aged between 19 and 23, will be charged in court on Tuesday (March 1) for alleged blatant breaches of Covid-19 safe management measures (SMMs) at Clarke Quay on New Year's Eve.

Another 11 individuals were issued composition fines of $1,000 each for breaching safe management rules, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Feb 28).

This follows its investigations into a large gathering of hundreds of revellers on New Year's Eve in a spontaneous countdown party in front of Riverside Point, with videos of the rowdy crowd cheering and singing shared on social media.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 here said earlier this month that the gathering had led to blatant breaches of safe management rules, making it a potential superspreader event.

A total of 10 people are facing charges in relation to the incident to date, while 15 have been given composition fines.

In January, Harjaz Singh, Verma Pulkit, Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna and William Alexander Brooks-Potts, aged between 19 and 22, were hauled to court to face charges over failing to keep a 1m safe distance and not wearing a mask near Read Bridge in Clarke Quay at midnight on Jan 1.

Verma attended a gathering with eight others to celebrate the new year, while Singh is accused of attending a gathering with at least six others for the same purpose.

Kotra was also accused of attending a gathering in a Spider-Man costume with three others, where he interacted with about 20 people.

The four men are scheduled to be back in court on March 8.

Further investigations into other individuals involved are ongoing, URA said.

"As we are still in the midst of a pandemic, it is important that everyone is socially responsible and complies with the prevailing SMMs.

"We urge everyone to play their part to protect their own health and that of others," URA said, adding that the authorities will take enforcement action against errant individuals and businesses if needed.

Those found guilty of breaching Covid-19 regulations can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.