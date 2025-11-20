New Ubin Group co-founder who didn’t wear glasses while driving killed cyclist in 2022 accident

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Despite having multiple eye conditions, the co-founder of food and beverage firm New Ubin Group did not wear his spectacles while driving, causing a fatal accident in Bukit Batok in 2022.

Pang Seng Meng, 69, ran a red light and his vehicle struck Myanmar national Chit Oo Maung, 41, who later died in hospital.

On Nov 20, Pang was convicted of driving a vehicle without due care and attention, causing death. He will be sentenced on Jan 29, 2026.

Pang is a director at multiple companies, including New Ubin Capital Partners, New Ubin Seafood Holdings and New Ubin Seafood Retail.

The fatal accident happened at 9.15am on March 2, 2022, at the cross junction between Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Avenue 5.

The court heard that Pang did not stop at the red light, colliding with Mr Chit Oo Maung, who was cycling across the road.

Mr Chit Oo Maung was flung off his bicycle and was taken unconscious to National University Hospital, with skull fractures and bleeding within his brain. He died that day at 5.05pm.

Pang’s car windscreen cracked and its entire front bonnet was dented.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Maximilian Chew said Pang had been suffering from multiple eye conditions, including glaucoma, myopia and astigmatism, at the time of the accident.

DPP Chew added that Pang was diagnosed with glaucoma in March 2015 and was aware he was suffering from these three conditions.

Pang told the Traffic Police on the day of the accident that he could not recall seeing the red traffic light.

He said: “I can only say that I am short-sighted, and I did not wear my glasses on the day of the accident. If I had worn my glasses, I (believe) that I could have spotted the red light, as well as the cyclist, and avoid(ed) the accident.”

Pang is represented by Ms Stephania Wong and Mr Yusfiyanto Yatiman from Rajah & Tann Singapore. He is currently out on $15,000 bail.

For driving without due care and attention, causing the death of a person, Pang can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for a maximum of three years, or both. He can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for eight years.