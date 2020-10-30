Neighbour noticed woman looking sad weeks before she fell from block in Bedok with her infant

SINGAPORE - About three weeks before a tragic event on Thursday (Oct 29) ended with a 35-year-old mother falling from a Housing Board block with her five-week-old daughter, a resident living in the same block noticed the woman looking sad.

Madam Low, who is in her 80s, said: "She looked very pale, and her baby kept crying loudly in the lift.

"I am not familiar with her or her family, but I thought she was a very quiet and reserved young woman," added Madam Low in Cantonese. She declined to give her full name.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of unnatural deaths.

The woman and her infant daughter were pronounced dead at 5.47pm on Thursday, after their bodies were found at the foot of Block 81 Bedok North Road.

The Straits Times understands the pair had lived in the same block. Nobody was home when ST visited the unit, but there was a bag of food and a note left at the door.

The woman was married.

The presence of a green scooter and a dark-blue mini bicycle outside the flat suggested a young child may also be residing at the unit.

At the void deck, relatives and friends were helping to ready a wake.

Ms Janie Teoh, who lives nearby in Block 78, said that she saw the bodies lying about 2m apart when she happened to walk past the area.

"The police had just arrived and were covering the bodies up," said Ms Teoh, 33.

Undergraduate Goh Yuchien, 24, who lives in Block 81, said he arrived home at around 7pm on Thursday and saw a police blue tent at the scene.

Said Madam Low: "It is so tragic that such a young life is lost. No problems are too difficult to resolve."