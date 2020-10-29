Woman and infant found dead at foot of Bedok North flat

A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Bedok on Thursday (Oct 29).
The police were alerted to the incident at Block 81, Bedok North Road at 5.47pm.
The woman and baby were found lying motionless at the foot of the block and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The police are investigating the unnatural death.
Helplines
National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788