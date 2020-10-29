Woman and infant found dead at foot of Bedok North flat

A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Bedok on Thursday (Oct 29).

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 81, Bedok North Road at 5.47pm.

The woman and baby were found lying motionless at the foot of the block and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.