Woman and infant found dead at foot of Bedok North flat

The woman and baby were found lying motionless at the foot of the block and were pronounced dead at the scene.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
  • Published
    38 min ago

A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Bedok on Thursday (Oct 29).

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 81, Bedok North Road at 5.47pm.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

  • Helplines

  • National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

    Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

    Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

    Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

    Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

    Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

    Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

