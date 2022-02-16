Music video, anti-scam apps among tactics used by police to fight scams

SINGAPORE - At first glance, it looks like a typical K-pop music video but the song, which features three young and stylish female singers, is about how people can spot the signs and stop scams.

The police had launched the video, created with content platform SGAG and the National Crime Prevention Council, on Tuesday (Feb 15) to remind viewers to stay vigilant.

Technology-savvy young people are falling victim to scams.

Those between 20 and 39 years old formed the largest group of victims for phishing scams, scams on jobs, e-commerce, investment, loan, China official impersonation scams, as well as fake gambling platform scams.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan revealed this on Tuesday as he addressed questions in Parliament on the scam situation in Singapore.

Aside from the video, the police said they have taken other steps to fight the scourge.

1. Project Awakenings

Launched on Dec 3, this project helps the police identify and warn potential victims of investment scams.

Officers submit screenshots of suspicious WhatsApp groups promoting unregulated investment products to the police's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC).

ASC then uses optical character recognition that automates the capturing of local handphone numbers of potential victims in those groups.

Targeted advisories are then sent out to these potential victims using robot process automation.

As at end December last year, more than 1,300 potential victims received the advisory.