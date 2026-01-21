Motorist charged over hit-and-run accident on Causeway that left auxiliary cop seriously hurt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man driving a car across the Causeway towards Malaysia allegedly struck an auxiliary policeman and did not stop the vehicle to render assistance after the accident.

On Jan 21, Suriya Ganisan, 27, was charged over offences including causing grievous hurt to the auxiliary policeman while driving the Malaysia-registered car without due care and attention.

Suriya , a Malaysian, was driving the car towards the Malaysian immigration checkpoint shortly before 3pm on Sept 26, 2025, when the vehicle allegedly swerved into another lane and struck the man.

The officer suffered a serious injury, but court documents did not disclose details about it. His nationality was also not stated.

Suriya’s case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 24.

This is the second case within a year where an auxiliary policeman sustained serious injuries following a traffic accident near a Singapore checkpoint.

Mr Ng Yi Shu, then 30, ended up in a vegetative state after a car driven by Yoong Kok Kai struck him near the Tuas Checkpoint.

In March 2025, Yoong, then 44, was sentenced to three years and six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of causing grievous hurt to another person by dangerous driving and doing so while under the influence of alcohol.

Yoong had wanted to drive a car home after a drinking session in March 2023 but wound up near the Tuas Checkpoint instead.

His jail term was increased to five years in December 2025 after the prosecution appealed against the initial sentence.

