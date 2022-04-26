More will be done to help vulnerable victims of sexual crimes and family violence: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The police will be doing more to protect the vulnerable, including taking a more holistic and victim-centric approach in their management of victims of sexual crimes and family violence, as well as persons with suicidal tendencies.

This year’s theme for the Police Workplan Seminar held is Policing with a Heart, Impacting Lives with our Partners. This is a significant move away from previous years when the annual event focused on technology enhancements and new weapons.

In a statement on Tuesday (April 26), the police said that even though their mission is to prevent, deter and detect crime, they are also aware that the factors driving criminal behaviour are multifaceted and require intervention beyond just law enforcement.

In a pre-recorded speech at the seminar, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam noted that sexual crimes have been on the rise, and the police will also be doing more to deal with family violence.

The number of family violence cases investigated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development rose by 13 per cent, from about 1,310 cases in 2019 to 1,480 in 2020.

To support these vulnerable victims, the police will work with social service agencies, said Mr Shanmugam, who also recognised that offenders may face difficult circumstances and socio-economic problems that contribute to their offending behaviour.

Under initiatives such as the Home Team Community Assistance and Referral Scheme, social workers will be called in, after police intervention, to identify the socio-economic issues leading to offending behaviour.

Mr Shanmugam gave the example of a man who had breached a personal protection order his wife had taken against him in February 2020.

"He was facing marital issues, lacked social support... living alone. With the help of social workers and adequate befriending support, he is now coping better and has not breached the personal protection order ever since."

Mr Shanmugam outlined three key initiatives the police will be embarking on to protect the vulnerable - partnerships, training and the reorganisation of resources.

Since March 2021, the police have partnered the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to pilot a crisis response team that will provide care and support to persons with suicidal tendencies.

In 2020, Singapore reported 452 suicides, a 13 per cent increase compared with the 400 cases in 2019. This is the highest number since 2012.

When the police are alerted to a case of attempted suicide, they will call a dedicated hotline that will connect them with IMH staff.