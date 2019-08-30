More scam victims in first half of 2019, especially for loan and credit-for-sex scams

SINGAPORE - More people fell prey to scams in the first half of this year compared to the same period the previous year, contributing to an overall increase in crime from January to June.

Among the top 10 scams were those related to e-commerce, loans, credit-for-sex and Internet love.

The number of scams related to loans and credit-for-sex as well as the total amount cheated for both more than doubled in the first six months this year compared to the same period last year.

Last year, there were 315 loan scams from January to June, resulting in losses of at least $670,000. This jumped to 692 cases and $2.2 million in losses in the same period this year, with the largest amount cheated in a single case totalling $82,120.

Meanwhile, credit-for-sex scams also made a comeback, with the number of cases doubling from 209 in the first half of last year to 456 in the same period this year.

Victims lost $1.1 million in the first half of this year, compared with $464,000 last year.

E-commerce scams and Internet love scams also continued to mount.

The number of cases of e-commerce scams rose from 1,013 to to 1,435. The total amount of losses climbed from $870,000 to $1.2 million. The largest amount in a single case was $43,000.

The number of Internet love scams also rose, from 288 in the first half of last year to 306 in the same period this year. Victims lost a total of $17.1 million this year, compared with $11.7 in the same period last year. The largest amount in a single case was about $2.4 million.

Other common scams in Singapore were related to investment ruses, business e-mail impersonations, China officials impersonations, lucky draws, Facebook impersonations, and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority impersonations.