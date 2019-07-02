Carousell adopts Singapore government service MyInfo to combat fraud

SINGAPORE - Online marketplace Carousell is adopting Singapore government-developed service MyInfo to verify user profiles and tackle fraud.

The service will allow existing users to authenticate their profile using their government-verified personal details. The optional verification step can be enabled by logging in to one's SingPass account via the app.

The verification process also allows Carousell to step in and assist with investigations more effectively, should an issue arise. To protect Carousell users' data privacy, the firm does not have any access to a citizen's or resident's NRIC number.

Tan Su Lin, vice-president of operations at Carousell, said: "Fraud and and scams are an industry-wide challenge, and creating a layer of accountability and trust is one step in addressing the issue."