Money mules: Counsellors say young people lured by promises that they won’t get in trouble with the law

SINGAPORE - Scam syndicates have lured young people to become money mules with the promise of easy cash, but also by telling them that they will not get in trouble with the law.

Mr Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder of Impart, a non-profit organisation for youths-at-risk, said most of the young money mules he has counselled have come from families with precarious backgrounds.

These include growing up in poverty, or coming from a broken family, said Mr Narasimman, who counselled Zack, Irfan and Kezrin (not their real names), among others.

Zack, 19, is currently out on bail after he was caught in 2021 working as a money mule. He was recruited by someone on Telegram.

Irfan, 18, was roped in by friends in school. He was given a stern warning by the police when he was caught for working as a money mule.

He now volunteers with Impart as a youth advocate.

Kezrin, 23, was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail on Aug 3 for selling his Singpass credentials to someone he had met on Telegram and for an unrelated offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

HUG Community Services founder Jeffrey Mak, who has over 10 years’ experience working with at-risk youths, said he has also encountered money mules who come from well-to-do families.

“They still did all these things because they were seeking attention, (they felt) nobody cared about them,” said Mr Mak.

Care Singapore director Lena Teo, who has counselled young people involved in money mule offences, said that unlike other illegal activities such as being a loan shark runner, young people think they are not harming anyone by being a money mule.

“To them, it’s so straightforward. I’m not robbing, punching, carrying weapons, how would you say this is a crime?” she said.

Mr Narasimman said more can be done to educate young people on this topic, adding: “It’s the responsibility of adults to educate the young people... we can share a lot more information with them (to) prevent the misinformation that’s out there.”

Impart is starting a foundational financial literacy curriculum for its youths, while HUG Community Services is planning to hold a dialogue session with students on money laundering.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries about efforts to educate young people on money mules, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education (MOE) said students are taught financial literacy through various subjects, such as food and consumer education and the character and citizenship education curriculum.

The spokesman added that polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education students also learn to identify and avoid scams and fraud in their mandatory financial education modules, and university students can gain financial education through course modules.