Straitstimes.com header logo

Meta must have facial recognition measures for notable Facebook users in S’pore or risk $1m fine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The implementation directive under the Online Criminal Harms Act was issued on Jan 27.

The implementation directive under the Online Criminal Harms Act was issued on Jan 27.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

David Sun

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Singapore issued a second Ocha directive to Meta on Jan 27, requiring enhanced facial recognition to combat impersonation scams.
  • Meta must prioritise reviewing reports from Singapore, targeting accounts impersonating government officials and high-risk individuals by specific deadlines.
  • This directive follows a previous one from September 2025; police noted scammers shifted tactics after the initial order saw a decrease.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The police have issued a second order to Meta to target scammers on Facebook, which it must comply with or risk a fine of up to $1 million.

The implementation directive under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) was issued on Jan 27.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the second directive requires Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to implement enhanced facial recognition measures and prioritise the review of end-user reports from Singapore.

This is to reduce scam advertisements, accounts, profiles and business pages that impersonate two sets of people.

The first set includes government office-holders in Singapore who were not covered

in the first directive

that was issued on Sept 24, 2025.

Meta must implement the measures for this set by Jan 31.

The second set covers people in Singapore whom the police have assessed to be at high risk of being impersonated, including those who have been impersonated and have filed police reports. Meta must implement the measures for this set by Feb 28.

It must also have facial recognition measures for notable Facebook users in Singapore to tackle impersonation scams in phases, with a full implementation by June 30.

Meta must adhere to the order or face the maximum $1 million fine, and in the case of a continuing offence, up to $100,000 daily.

The second implementation directive to Meta comes four months after the

first one

in 2025.

That directive required Meta to implement measures to target scam advertisements, accounts, profiles and business pages impersonating those of key government office-holders on Facebook.

In response to queries, an MHA spokesman said that the police are still assessing Meta’s compliance with the first implementation directive and will provide an update when ready.

On Jan 29, MHA said the police saw a decrease in impersonation scams on Facebook after the first order, but that scammers then pivoted to impersonate people not covered under the first directive.

OCHA, which allows the Government to remove criminal content online, 

came into force in February 2024

.

Based on figures provided monthly by the police, there were

more than 36,700 cases of scams reported

and over $893.7 million lost in 2025.

More on this topic
Authorities to assess Meta’s compliance with directive to curb govt official impersonation scams: MHA
WhatsApp will warn users before they share screen with strangers in Meta’s new anti-scam push

David Sun is The Straits Times’ crime correspondent. He has a background in criminology and is a licensed private investigator.

See more on

Scams

Meta

Ministry of Home Affairs

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.