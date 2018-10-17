Maserati-driving NUS professor charged with dangerous driving

SINGAPORE - A National University of Singapore (NUS) professor was charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 17) with dangerous driving.

Henry Yeung Wai Chung, 50, is accused of committing the offence along Lorong Chuan at 1.15pm on Sept 7.

The police arrested him five days later.

In the video posted to the Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road Facebook page on Sept 11, a black Maserati can be seen speeding on the road towards a lorry.

The video shows the car abruptly swerving to the right, scraping the road divider and just missing the traffic light pole.

The car then went against traffic on the other side of the road, where it narrowly missed crashing head-first into an oncoming taxi and a car.

The Maserati swerved back onto the correct lane, before overtaking the lorry and stopping in front of it, preventing the lorry from moving forward.

The police said no injuries were reported in the case.

All motorists are urged to drive safely and strictly abide by traffic rules and regulations, said the police.

They added: "The traffic police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users."

The court heard that Yeung intends to plead guilty to his offence.

Yeung, a China-born Singaporean, will be back in court on Nov 5.

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.