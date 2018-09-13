Police arrest Maserati driver who drove against traffic at high speed for dangerous driving

SINGAPORE - A man who drove against the flow of traffic to overtake a lorry has been arrested for dangerous driving, the police confirmed on Thursday (Sept 13).

In a video posted to Facebook, what appears to be a black Maserati can be seen speeding on the road towards the lorry.

The car abruptly swerves to the right, scraping the road divider and just missing the traffic light pole, before continuing to drive against the flow of traffic on the other side of the road.

In doing so, it narrowly misses crashing head-first into an oncoming taxi and a car.

It then swerves back onto the correct lane, before overtaking the lorry and stopping in front of it, preventing the lorry from moving forward.

The video has since gone viral, with over 338,000 views and 4,500 shares as of 4pm on Thursday since it was posted on Monday.

In response to queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and the car driver, a 49-year-old man, was arrested.

The Straits Times understands that the incident happened at Lorong Chuan, at about 1pm on Sept 7.

Police investigations are ongoing.