Maserati driver who drove against traffic along Lorong Chuan at high speed to be charged

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old Maserati driver who drove against traffic is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 17) for dangerous driving, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested on Sept 12, after a video of his car driving dangerously along Lorong Chuan was uploaded online.

In the video posted to the Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road Facebook page on Sept 11, what appears to be a black Maserati can be seen speeding on the road towards the lorry.

The car abruptly swerves to the right, scraping the road divider and just missing the traffic light pole. It proceeds to drive against traffic on the other side of the road, where it narrowly misses crashing head-first into an oncoming taxi and a car.

The car then swerves back onto the correct lane, before overtaking the lorry and stopping in front of it, preventing the lorry from moving forward.

The video has since garnered more than 406,000 views and almost 4,800 shares.

Police said the incident took place on Sept 7, at 1.05pm. No injuries were reported in the case.

It is believed that the driver is an academic at the National University of Singapore (NUS). But when contacted, NUS declined to confirm the claims, which had been circulating online.

The man could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to a year if he is convicted of dangerous driving for the first time.

But if he has previously been convicted, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.

All motorists are urged to drive safely and strictly abide by traffic rules and regulations, said the police.

The police added: "The traffic police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users."