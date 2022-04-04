Many parties involved to help just one scam victim: Anti-scam officers

SINGAPORE - Many scam victims think getting their lost money back is a simple process and assume banks or the police can block their accounts and reverse any transaction once they lodge a report.

But in reality, it may take several hours just to have an account frozen, and requires cooperation from multiple stakeholders to help just one victim, said the officers and staff at the police's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC).

And even then, success is never guaranteed, they added.

Scam victims here lost at least $633.3 million last year.

The police had frozen more than 12,600 bank accounts and were able to recover more than $102 million that was lost to scams.

The ASC said when someone calls the anti-scam hotline (1800-722-6688) managed by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC), someone like Mr Nicholas Soong, 29, answers.

The NCPC anti-scam hotline officer said victims are usually flustered, angry and can be quite aggressive.

Said Mr Soong: "They are anxious and impatient, and not so willing to explain their situation, but instead demand we find them immediate solutions.

"We explain to them if they aren't calm, the information they give us may not be accurate, and such information is critical in aiding police investigations."

The NCPC is a non-profit organisation, but works closely with the Singapore Police Force and the ASC. In 2020, its officers handled more than 9,100 hotline calls.

Officers like Mr Soong are tasked with not just speaking to victims who call in, but also filtering and flagging urgent cases to the police at the ASC for immediate action.

But there are other complications.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Geraldine Cheng, 32, an officer-in-charge at the centre, said victims often feel overwhelmed.