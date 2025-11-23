Man who rushed at Ariana Grande deported to Australia, barred from re-entering Singapore: ICA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Johnson Wen (left) caused a commotion during the premiere of Wicked: For Good on Nov 13 by charging towards Ariana Grande, who stars in the movie.

SINGAPORE – The serial intruder who charged at actress Ariana Grande during a movie premiere at Universal Studios Singapore was deported to Australia on Nov 23, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA told The Straits Times that Johnson Wen, 26, has been barred from re-entering Singapore.

The Australian national had been given nine days’ jail on Nov 17, after pleading guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance.

The court had heard that Wen arrived in Singapore on Nov 11 on a 90-day social visit pass to attend the movie premiere and for a holiday.

He caused a commotion during the premiere of Wicked: For Good on Nov 13 by charging towards Grande , who stars in the movie.

Johnson Wen jumped the barricade at a fan meet with the cast of Wicked: For Good on Nov 13. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Wen jumped over the barricade as cast members were walking down the yellow carpet between 7pm and 7.10pm on Nov 13.

When he reached Grande, he put his arm around her while jumping up and down.

Wen was stopped by Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo, who forced herself between them while security guards apprehended him.

After he was taken away, he returned again to try and jump over the barricade a second time but was pinned down by security.

Later that night, Wen posted a video of the incident on his Instagram and TikTok accounts with the caption: “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

He was arrested in Temple Street around midnight on Nov 14, and was charged on the same day.

He is known for disrupting several international events, such as Katy Perry’s Sydney concert in June and the men’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

District Judge Christopher Goh gave Wen a higher sentence than the one week’s jail requested by the prosecution, noting that this was not the first time Wen had done something like this, adding that Wen did not face any consequences previously.

Judge Goh said “a small uplift” was appropriate, hoping that Wen would end his behaviour “for good”.