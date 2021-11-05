Man who repeatedly stabbed daughter near bus stop in Marsiling jailed for 15 years

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old widower who repeatedly stabbed his eldest daughter near a bus stop in Marsiling Lane, then returned to knife her a second time when he realised she was still alive, was sentenced to 15 years' jail on Friday (Nov 5).

Malaysian lorry driver Shoo Ah San pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Nov 2) to a charge of attempted murder for stabbing 42-year-old Madam Shoo Suet Lian 17 times in total - in the chest, abdomen, back, shoulder and arm.

In sentencing, High Court judge Aedit Abdullah said the vicious and brazen attack warranted heavy punishment.

"The victim was attacked not once but twice. The accused had gone away after the first attack but returned to renew the attack in the presence and full view of the passer-by," said the judge.

Justice Aedit noted that the attacks took place along the street, in the morning, "causing harm to the public peace".

The judge also said the attack caused substantial harm to the victim, who suffered potentially fatal injuries, including collapsed lungs.

"It was fortunate that nothing permanently debilitating followed," he said.

Madam Shoo underwent two operations and needed physiotherapy to recover, and while her injuries have healed, she remains scared when leaving for the bus stop, the court heard.

The judge rejected defence arguments to take Shoo's age into account.

"The age of the accused here could not lead to a reduction in sentence given the heinousness of his crime, as evinced in the viciousness of the attack, the injuries caused and the occurrence in a public place."

Prosecutors had called for 16 to 18 years' jail, while the defence sought 10 years' jail.

On Tuesday, the court heard that Shoo was estranged from his three daughters and two sons.

Their relationship was strained over the disputed ownership of a house in Johor Baru that was bought in Madam Shoo's name in 2000.

Shoo claimed he paid for the house, although elder son Chee Seng gave his father a sum of money for the purchase and had been servicing the mortgage.

Shoo moved out in 2007 to work in Malacca but returned to the house from time to time.

In 2016, Chee Seng changed the locks as his father had caused disruptions.

Shoo broke into the house in early 2019 and wrote on the walls and mirrors with red paint, proclaiming that Madam Shoo was unfilial.

He also wrote that he intended to kill his children.

In March that year, Shoo's children decided to refurbish the house and then sell it to avoid any further trouble.

Shoo was upset when he saw the refurbished house and assumed it had been sold.

He began thinking about killing Madam Shoo, whom he saw as the mastermind behind the sale. He also resented her for not giving him money for his living expenses.

On Jan 16 last year, Shoo decided to carry out his plan after his girlfriend kicked him out of her house, leaving him homeless.

At about 4am on Jan 17, he came to Singapore on his motorcycle, then rode around Marsiling Lane, where Madam Shoo lived, hoping to spot her on her way to work.

When he saw her walking towards a bus stop at about 5am, he ran towards her, lifted his helmet visor and stabbed her repeatedly.

Shoo had aimed his first stab at her neck, but she managed to block his blow.

As he fled towards his bike, a passer-by heard the victim's shouts and came to her help.

When Shoo saw his daughter sitting on the grass verge, he got off his bike, rushed towards her and asked her why she was still not dead.

Ignoring the passer-by's cries, he stabbed Madam Shoo again before riding off.

He was arrested five days later at a coffee shop near Chee Seng's workplace in Kaki Bukit.

The police officers recovered the serrated knife he used to attack Madam Shoo, as well as notes alleging the lack of filial piety on the part of his children.