Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man was charged on Friday (Jan 24) with one count of attempting to murder his own daughter earlier this month.

Malaysian Shoo Ah San is accused of committing the offence against Ms Shoo Suet Lian, 41.

According to court documents, he allegedly used a knife to stab her back and chest at a Marsiling Lane bus stop at around 5am on Jan 17.

Police were alerted to the incident minutes later and officers found her injured at the scene.

She was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Woodlands Police Division conducted investigations into the case and arrested Shoo on Wednesday.

People working or living near where the incident happened had told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that they heard people shouting in the early morning on the day of the incident.

Later the same day, police and investigation officers were seen collecting evidence and taking photographs at the scene.

Wearing a scarlet polo shirt, Shoo was expressionless when he appeared before District Judge Terence Tay via video link.

He will be remanded at the Central Police Division and will be back in court on Jan 31.

Anyone convicted of attempted murder can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

If the victim is hurt, the offender can be jailed for life and caned.

The offender can also be jailed for up to 20 years, with a fine and caning.

Shoo cannot be caned as he is more than 50 years old.