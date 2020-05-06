Man who allegedly attacked safe distancing enforcement officer charged with attempted murder

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man, who allegedly attacked a safe distancing enforcement officer with a sharp instrument on Monday (May 4) amid the coronavirus outbreak, has been charged with attempted murder.

Appearing before a district court on Wednesday via videoconferencing, Singaporean Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin is accused of attacking the National Parks Board (NParks) officer that day, seriously injuring the latter's chest, arm and hand.

Ahirrudin, who has a medical history at the Institute of Mental Health, will be remanded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks. He is due back in court on May 27.

Police said in a statement on Monday evening that shortly before the incident occurred, the victim and a colleague were installing some signs along Sungei Serangoon Park Connector.

The pair then spotted Ahirrudin, who was allegedly not wearing a mask while unlawfully cutting some plants nearby.

The police added: "During the engagement, the man turned aggressive and attacked the victim with a sharp instrument. The victim sustained serious injuries to his chest, arm and hand. He was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital."

Ahirrudin is said to have fled the scene on a bicycle before the police arrived.

Despite this, officers managed to establish his identity and they arrested him within 90 minutes after the attack.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and NParks said in a joint statement on Monday that they were "appalled and deeply concerned by the vicious attack".

They said: "This is an egregious act of violence inflicted on a public servant whilst he was performing his duties. We have zero tolerance towards such acts. Perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Our public officers are committed to help keep Singaporeans safe in our public spaces during this Covid-19 period. We call on the public to abide strictly by the safe distancing measures, and to cooperate when approached by our officers."

Related Story Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing NParks safe distancing enforcement officer

Related Story Safe distancing enforcement officer who was stabbed in stable condition after undergoing surgery, says NParks

Offenders convicted of attempted murder can be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years with a fine and caning.

Ahirrudin cannot be caned as he is more than 50 years old.