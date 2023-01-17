Man gets jail, caning for assaulting cousin’s male friend who was stripped, had videos taken

SINGAPORE – A man sided with his female cousin’s estranged husband and took part in what the prosecution described as a heinous and brazen public attack against the woman’s male friend.

The 37-year-old woman’s friend was assaulted, stripped and had videos taken of his private parts. One of the clips was then circulated to more than 500 of his friends and acquaintances.

The man, also 37, whose injuries included fractures to his face and right collarbone, was later given 21 days of hospitalisation leave.

On Monday, the woman’s cousin, 24, was sentenced to 2½ years’ jail, four strokes of the cane and a fine of $5,500.

He had pleaded guilty to various offences, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt, behaving in a disorderly manner and taking part in a poker game with nine other people at his workplace amid Covid-19 curbs.

According to court documents, the woman’s cousin, his father and her then husband were part of a group that ganged up against her and her friend.

All parties involved in this case cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the victims’ identities.

The cousin’s girlfriend was also present during the attack, and she had used her mobile phone to film the incident.

The girlfriend, then 24, was sentenced to a year’s probation on Jan 7, 2022.

Six days later, the female victim’s then husband, 41, was sentenced to three years’ jail, four strokes of the cane and a $1,500 fine.

The case involving the cousin’s 53-year-old father is pending.

At the time of the offences, the woman and her estranged husband were going through divorce proceedings.

At about 10pm on Feb 7, 2020, the attackers gathered near the woman’s home as they suspected that she was having an extramarital affair.

They later spotted her entering her friend’s car and decided to follow them in their own vehicles.