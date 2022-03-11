Man found naked in public places, riding motorcycle in the nude pleads guilty

SINGAPORE - He was found naked in public places and also rode a motorcycle in the nude. Eyewitnesses recorded videos of him when he was in the buff and these went viral.

On Friday (March 11), Yeo Qi Wei, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of appearing nude in public and one count of criminal trespass.

Five other charges will be considered during sentencing. He committed all of his offences on June 9 and 10 last year.

Yeo entered Singapore Shopping Centre in Clemenceau Avenue at around 12.30am on June 9 last year.

When approached, he told a security guard that he was going to the fifth storey for a massage.

The guard went to a security counter and continued to observe Yeo through a closed circuit television (CCTV) monitor. He saw that Yeo had gone to the fourth storey.

The guard, who followed him there, then heard a loud sound. He later saw Yeo inside one of the units and it had a damaged door.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li said: "The accused did not respond to the complainant. The complainant then returned to the security counter to call the police. The accused then left the building.

"The accused was captured on CCTV forcing open the door to the unit and damaging it. The CCTV also captured the accused entering the premises, connecting his laptop to a TV and watching something on it for a while before eventually leaving the premises after the complainant came."

In another incident, a man was sitting in his vehicle at a carpark in Toa Payoh on the morning of June 10 when he saw Yeo walking towards him, clad in only his underwear.

Yeo took off the garment and climbed onto the man's vehicle.

Soon after, a naked Yeo rode away on his motorcycle which was parked nearby.

He left his underwear on the man's vehicle, the court heard.

Later that morning, another eyewitness in Choa Chu Kang saw Yeo naked and he appeared to be touching his private parts at a staircase landing of a block of flats.

The DPP said between 5.43am and 3.36pm on June 10, the police received eight reports involving Yeo being naked in public places.