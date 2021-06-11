Naked man seen climbing on car, riding motorcycle without helmet arrested

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man who is said to have appeared naked in several viral videos taken in public places has been arrested.

The man was reported to be walking around naked at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Thursday (June 10) at about 5.45am, the police told The Straits Times on Friday.

On Saturday, he is to be charged in court with appearing nude in a public place.

"The man is also being investigated for other offences, such as public nuisance, obscene act in a public place, wilful trespass and possible traffic violations, in other separate incidents reported," said the police, adding that their investigations are continuing.

In one of the videos, uploaded onto Instagram by Singaporean actor Suhaimi Yusof on Thursday, the man can be seen riding a motorcycle in the nude without a helmet.

In another clip circulating on Facebook, apparently the same man is seen walking around naked in a carpark, climbing on top of a white car and jumping off it.

For appearing nude in a public place, offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months or both.