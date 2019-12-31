Man fined $3,000 over unlawful fireworks display in Little India on Deepavali

SINGAPORE - A nightclub employee has been fined $3,000 after he discharged a carton of dangerous "Happy Boom" fireworks in Little India during Deepavali.

Sivasarvanan Suppiah Murugan had placed the carton at the junction of Madras Street and Campbell Lane as he thought there were no cameras in the vicinity.

A district court heard on Tuesday (Dec 31) that Sivasarvanan, a 43-year-old Singaporean, lit the fireworks and then fled.

He pleaded guilty to unlawfully discharging the dangerous fireworks, which he had bought to celebrate Deepavali on Oct 27.

It was not revealed where they were purchased.

The court heard that Sivasarvanan went to work at a nightspot in Perak Road in Little India at around 8.30pm on Oct 26 before going to other clubs in the area to look for his friends and drink with them.

He discharged the fireworks about four hours later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh told District Judge John Ng: "At about 12.39am, police officers ... heard the sound of fireworks and saw lights shooting up in the sky. They rushed to the scene (and) a carton of discharged 'Happy Boom' was found."

She added that Sivasarvanan had fled by then and that no injuries or property damage resulted.

It was not revealed how and when Sivasarvanan was arrested.

The DPP urged the judge to impose a fine of at least $3,000 given Sivasarvanan had shown a "blatant disregard of the law".

Fireworks were banned on safety grounds in 1972although they are allowed at certain events after appropriate safety measures are adopted.

In March, cleaner Alagappan Singaram, 54, was fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to unlawfully discharging fireworks in Bukit Batok.

He was the first person to be convicted of the offence under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

Discharging dangerous fireworks can bring fines of between $2,000 and $10,000 and jail for up to two years.