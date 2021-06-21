Man who drowned while harvesting fish among 3 work-related deaths in 5 days

SINGAPORE - A man who drowned at a fishery at Lim Chu Kang Lane was one of three fatal workplace accidents between June 10 and 14, the Workplace Safety and Health Council said on Monday (June 21).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating the accidents.

The 36-year-old Myanmar national was pulling a net while wading across a fish pond when he started to struggle in the water, a spokesman for MOM told The Straits Times. He was pulled out of the pond by his co-workers.

A police spokesman said they received a call alerting them to the incident at 7 Lim Chu Kang Lane at 8.46am on June 11. No foul play is suspected but investigations are continuing, the spokesman added.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said the victim was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he died.

The MOM spokesman said the man's employer and occupier of the site is Royal Crown Fishery & Trading which has been instructed to stop all fish harvesting at the site.

The second accident involved a Singaporean man, 31, who was killed in a forklift accident at a warehouse in Tanjong Penjuru on June 14.

The MOM spokesman said the forklift operator had unloaded palletised goods from a container onto the forklift when he dismounted and stood next to them. The goods toppled, pinning him to the floor.

The man was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the MOM spokesman said.

The spokesman told ST that the occupier of the site is Compass Rose Freights Systems, and the man was employed by Bok Seng Logistics. MOM has instructed Bok Seng Logistics to stop all forklift operations on the premises.

ST previously reported on the third accident which occurred on June 10 at a Tuas building site where a 25-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker fell some 40m to his death.

The total number of work-related deaths this year is now 22, said the MOM spokesman. There were 14 workplace deaths between January and April this year.