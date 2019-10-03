Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m

SINGAPORE - The man accused of driving a Maserati that was caught on video dragging a Traffic Police (TP) officer along Bedok Reservoir Road has denied that he was the driver that day.

Lee Cheng Yan, 35, is claiming trial to several charges related to the incident, which happened on the evening of Nov 17, 2017. They include voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the police officer.

Lee, who owned the car at the time, is also facing charges related to online gambling and illegal moneylending.

In his opening address on Thursday (Oct 3), Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said Lee drove the car despite being disqualified due to earlier traffic offences.

He also did not have the mandatory third-party risk insurance for the car at the time of the incident.

The court heard that Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 26, had stopped the white Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 9.20pm as Lee was not using his seat belt.

Two video clips played in court show the officer approaching the car before he is dragged away by the vehicle.

Related Story Maserati driver accused of hit-and-run accident involving policeman faces 15 more charges

Related Story Traffic police officer dragged by Maserati recovering well: Amrin Amin

Related Story Man fined for using modified Maserati, car detained for three months

The court heard that the officer's uniform was caught on the door on the driver's side when Lee allegedly sped off.

The DPP said that the car was moving at between 79kmh and 84kmh, with Staff Sgt Khairulanwar clinging to the exterior of the car.

After more than 100m, the officer fell and the Maserati raced off.

The video clips show the officer lying on the road with passers-by rushing over to help him.

On Thursday, technician Tay Boon Chong told District Judge Ng Peng Hong that he was in a nearby van with two other people when the incident took place.

The video clips were from cameras in his van.

However, when cross-examined by one of Lee's lawyers, Mr S. Balamurugan, Mr Tay told the court that he could not recognise Lee, who was seated in the dock.

The trial resumes on Thursday afternoon.