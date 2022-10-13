Man claiming to be sovereign citizen remanded at IMH after saying he was dead

SINGAPORE - A man who claimed to be a sovereign citizen also said that the person known by his name was dead.

Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, 57, said he was merely representing his former self and that he was a private, sovereign citizen who cannot be prosecuted.

On Thursday, the court ordered that he be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric evaluation.

The accused claimed trial to two charges related to not wearing a mask.

He is alleged to have flouted Covid-19 rules by not wearing a mask at East Coast Park on March 19, 2021, and inside and outside the State Courts on July 2, 2021.

Four witnesses testified on the first day of his trial on Thursday.

A police officer and an investigation officer testified regarding the incident at the State Courts, while an auxiliary police officer and safe distancing officer testified on the incident at East Coast Park.

Abdul had told the court the person known by his name was dead and that he was now merely representing his former self.

He said that he is a sovereign citizen who cannot be governed by the laws of Singapore, and read from a document declaring his sovereignty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh then asked the court for Abdul's mental state to be assessed, raising concerns that the accused was incoherent and would not be able to follow court proceedings.

District Judge Bala Reddy agreed with the prosecution.

He said that while it was not apparent at the commencement of proceedings, it became clear that Abdul needed to be assessed after he started giving evidence from the witness box.

After the proceedings, Abdul was heard saying that he was not given an opportunity to explain his evidence.