Man charged with trying to rob Bedok North pawnshop

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly tried to rob a Bedok pawnshop was charged in court on Monday (July 15) with one count of attempting to commit robbery.

Omar Abdullah was allegedly armed with a chopper when he tried but failed to smash a jewellery-filled display case at the shop last Friday.

The 67-year-old is accused of committing the offence at the ValueMax pawnshop in Block 213, Bedok North Street 1 at around 2pm that day.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that according to the outlet's employees, a masked man entered the shop brandishing the weapon that afternoon.

They said that he then used it to try and smash open a glass display case containing gold jewellery.

Although the thick glass counter cracked slightly, it did not break, unlike his weapon, which snapped into two pieces.

The man fled without taking anything after picking up the pieces.

Police were notified and officers arrested Omar along Yishun Street 22, within 32 hours after he allegedly committed the offence.

Commander of Bedok Police Division Julius Lim had earlier said: "The man had taken great pains to conceal his identity by covering his face with a surgical mask and changing his clothing multiple times after fleeing the scene.

"Despite that, Bedok Police Division officers demonstrated great resolve and resourcefulness, and managed to bring him to justice.

"This arrest also signals how (the) police will spare no effort to track down those who conceal their identities to commit crime."

Omar will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric observation and his case has been adjourned to July 29.

Offenders convicted of attempting to commit armed robbery can be jailed for between two and seven years and ordered to receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Omar cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.