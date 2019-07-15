Man, 67, arrested for allegedly trying to rob Bedok pawnshop

Police arrested a 67-year-old man on Saturday for his suspected involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a Bedok pawnshop last Friday.

Officers arrested the suspect along Yishun Street 22, within 32 hours of the alleged offence.

He will be charged in court today with attempted armed robbery.

Commander of Bedok Police Division Julius Lim said: "The man had taken great pains to conceal his identity by covering his face with a surgical mask and changing his clothing multiple times after fleeing the scene.

"Despite that, Bedok Police Division officers demonstrated great resolve and resourcefulness, and managed to bring him to justice.

"This arrest also signals how (the) police will spare no effort to track down those who conceal their identities to commit crime."

At about 1.50pm last Friday, the suspect walked into a pawnshop at Block 213, Bedok North Street 1, and attempted to use a chopper to smash open a glass display case containing gold jewellery.

Related Story Man tries to rob Bedok pawnshop, flees after chopper breaks

Employees said the masked man entered the shop brandishing the blade, then swung it on the glass counter.

Although the thick glass counter cracked slightly, it did not break, unlike his weapon, which snapped into two pieces.

After picking up the pieces, the culprit fled without taking anything.

If convicted, the man can be jailed for between two and seven years.