Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man has been charged with murdering his two-year-old daughter in a Sengkang flat on Father's Day.

Johnboy John Teo, who was handed the charge in hospital on Tuesday (June 18), is accused of killing Ashley Clare Teo at their home on the 11th storey of Block 163B Rivervale Crescent on Sunday evening.

Police were alerted to the case just before 10.30pm and officers found the girl lying motionless in a bedroom.

Teo was found in the same room with injuries, though no further details were given about them in court documents.

According to Chinese language newspaper Shinmin Daily News, he is divorced from his ex-wife, a Ms Cheok, who gained custody of Ashley in March.

She moved out of their marital home with their daughter about a month ago.

She told the Chinese paper that she last saw Ashley on Saturday afternoon and Teo had visitation rights to Ashley on Sunday.

Teo was supposed to take Ashley back to Ms Cheok on Sunday evening, but when he failed to do so, Ms Cheok and her family called the police.

The pair were taken to Sengkang General Hospital where Ashley was pronounced dead just before 12.30am on Monday.

Teo's case has been adjourned until July 9.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.

Additional reporting by Cara Wong.