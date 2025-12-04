Man charged with having 28 Kpods for trafficking purposes at Marsiling Drive home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A man has been charged with having 28 Kpods in his possession for the purpose of trafficking, after the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided his home.

Basil Wang Zhuang Zhen, 23, a Singaporean, was on Dec 4 handed one charge of trafficking a class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

According to his charge sheet, Wang had the Kpods – vape pods which contain the controlled drug etomidate – at about 12.40am on Dec 3 at Block 27 Marsiling Drive.

On Dec 4, HSA said a disposable vape was found in Wang’s rental vehicle when he arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 2.

HSA officers raided his home in the early morning of Dec 3.

They found and seized 33 vapes and pods, 104 bottles of cough syrup, and prescription medicine including over 3,500 tablets of diazepam and codeine phosphate.

Tests confirmed that 28 pods contained etomidate. HSA said these pods, the cough syrup and tablets were meant for sale.

The agency added that charges for the alleged supply of cough syrup and prescription medicine are pending further investigation.

Wang has been offered $30,000 bail. His case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Jan 14.

From Sept 1, importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate vapes face stiffer penalties, after the Government introduced harsher punishments for such offences to tackle the vaping scourge.

Under the MDA, importers of Kpods can be jailed between three and 20 years and handed between five and 15 strokes of the cane. Sellers and distributors can be jailed for between two and 10 years, and given between two and five strokes of the cane.

Previously, such offenders were dealt with under the Poisons Act and Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sales) Act. They faced shorter jail time, lower fines, and were not liable for caning.

Between Sept 1 and Nov 2, 1,929 people were nabbed for vape offences, among whom 167 were found with Kpods.

To report vaping-related offences, call the HSA hotline on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, including public holidays. Reports can also be made online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape