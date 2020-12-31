Man charged with attempted murder of woman in Bedok

SINGAPORE - A man was charged on Thursday (Dec 31) with attempted murder after a woman was found injured the day before.

Lim Song Chua, 59, who was charged in hospital, is accused of trying to kill Ms Heng Hwee Chay, 48.

According to court documents, the Singaporean allegedly choked her with both hands and slashed her with a knife.

He is accused of committing the offence in a unit at the Tanamera Crest condominium in Pari Dedap Walk near Upper Changi Road between 10pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

A search on the Registry of Marriages website reveals that the pair are not married to each other.

Another online search reveals that they do not own the apartment.

Police said in an earlier statement that officers received a call for assistance about the case at around 8am on Wednesday.

When the police arrived at the scene, officers found Ms Heng wounded on the floor outside the unit.

She was taken conscious to hospital and her condition was stable.

Preliminary investigations found that Lim and Ms Heng know each other.

Officers later arrested him inside the apartment.

Lim’s case has been adjourned to Jan 7 next year.

If convicted of attempted murder, he can either be jailed for life or jailed for up to 20 years and fined.