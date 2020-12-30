59-year-old man arrested for attempted murder, victim in stable condition

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to murder a 48-year-old woman, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The woman is currently in a stable condition.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit in Pari Dedap Walk around 8am on Wednesday.

The woman was found wounded on the floor outside the unit when the police arrived at the scene.

She was conscious when taken to the hospital.

According to the authorities' preliminary investigations, the two individuals know each other.

The suspect was subsequently arrested inside the residential unit. He is due to be charged in court on Thursday with attempted murder.

If convicted, he could be jailed for life or imprisoned for up to 20 years and fined.