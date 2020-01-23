63-year-old man arrested for suspected involvement in attempted murder

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 22) for his suspected involvement in a case of attempted murder, the police said on Thursday.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 5.10am last Friday, and found a 41-year-old woman injured at Marsiling Lane. The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was attacked by a man.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Woodlands Police Division conducted investigations into the case and arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

The man is related to the victim.

He is expected to be charged on Friday with attempted murder.

Anyone convicted of attempted murder will be jailed for up to 15 years and fined. If the victim is hurt, the accused may be jailed for life and caned, or fined, or both.