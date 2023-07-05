Man charged with attempted murder, allegedly using van to try to kill a cyclist

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, by driving a van into a 32-year-old cyclist at Kaki Bukit in March.

Toh Sze Ee allegedly drove the vehicle into Mr Hossen Selim on March 16, at about 5.05pm along Kaki Bukit Avenue 5 towards Kaki Bukit Road 5.

Charge sheets stated Toh did this intending to murder Mr Hossen.

On Wednesday, the police prosecutor said in court the victim is currently in serious condition in hospital, and is unable to communicate. No other details were revealed.

Prosecutors applied for Toh to be remanded at the Complex Medical Centre (CMC) in Changi Prison for psychiatric evaluation.

Said the police prosecutor: “There is a need to ascertain if the accused is able to appreciate the gravity of the offence.”

Toh, who is currently remanded at Central Police Division, appeared in court via video-link wearing a white polo shirt.

The slightly balding man spoke through a Mandarin interpreter.

When asked by District Judge Terence Tay if he had anything to say, Toh asked to be sent to the Institute of Mental Health.

He said he had a history of depression and imagining things, but could not state his official diagnosis.

He also faces two charges of dealing with duty unpaid goods.

According to charge sheets, on June 20 at around 7.05pm, at an open carpark near Block 1 East Coast Road, Toh was found with 3,948 cartons of illegal cigarettes, weighing around 695kg.

Toh allegedly evaded a total of $387,693 in duty fees and $34,900 in taxes for the goods.

A Customs prosecutor said on Wednesday they would be taking a further statement from Toh.