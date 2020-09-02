Man charged over fatal Lucky Plaza crash that killed two maids

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (Sept 2) over the Lucky Plaza crash that killed two domestic helpers in December last year.

Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe is now facing three dangerous driving charges.

The Singapore permanent resident is said to have engaged the accelerator as he was making a U-turn while driving along Nutmeg Road behind the Orchard Road shopping mall at around 5pm on Dec 29 last year.

He allegedly drove onto a nearby footway, through a guard rail and onto a Lucky Plaza service road, colliding into two Filipinas, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, and Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50.

The two women died following the accident.

Chong's bail has been set at $15,000 and his pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 25.

Offenders convicted of causing deaths by dangerous driving can be jailed for up to eight years.





Ms Abigail Danao Leste's cousin, who gave her name only as Ronalyn, on a video call with Ms Leste's daughter at the wake. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



