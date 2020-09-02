Man charged over fatal Lucky Plaza crash that killed two maids

Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe allegedly drove onto a nearby footway, through a guard rail and onto a Lucky Plaza service road.
Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe allegedly drove onto a nearby footway, through a guard rail and onto a Lucky Plaza service road.PHOTOS: PHV RIDERS AND DRIVERS SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK, ST FILE
The car crashed through a railing and landed on the carpark exit lane a few metres below, killing two pedestrians and injuring four others who had been having a picnic by the railing. The women were flung below.
The car crashed through a railing and landed on the carpark exit lane a few metres below, killing two pedestrians and injuring four others who had been having a picnic by the railing. The women were flung below.PHOTO: YOUTUBE
Sisters Arceli (left) and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipino victims in the car crash at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019. Ms Arlyn Nucos later died from her injuries at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
Sisters Arceli (left) and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipino victims in the car crash at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019. Ms Arlyn Nucos later died from her injuries at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.PHOTO: ARLYN NUCOS / FACEBOOK
Arlyn Picar Nucos (right) and Abigail Danao Leste (middle) died in the accident. Arceli Picar Nucos (left) was injured.
Arlyn Picar Nucos (right) and Abigail Danao Leste (middle) died in the accident. Arceli Picar Nucos (left) was injured.PHOTO: ARCELY NUCOS/FACEBOOK
Flowers left at the accident site.
Flowers left at the accident site.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling visit one of the victims in hospital.
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling visit one of the victims in hospital.PHOTO: LOW YEN LING/FACEBOOK
Published
47 min ago
Court Correspondent
ashaffiq@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (Sept 2) over the Lucky Plaza crash that killed two domestic helpers in December last year.

Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe is now facing three dangerous driving charges.

The Singapore permanent resident is said to have engaged the accelerator as he was making a U-turn while driving along Nutmeg Road behind the Orchard Road shopping mall at around 5pm on Dec 29 last year.

He allegedly drove onto a nearby footway, through a guard rail and onto a Lucky Plaza service road, colliding into two Filipinas, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, and Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50.

The two women died following the accident.

Chong's bail has been set at $15,000 and his pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 25.

Offenders convicted of causing deaths by dangerous driving can be jailed for up to eight years.

Accident at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019



Ms Abigail Danao Leste's cousin, who gave her name only as Ronalyn, on a video call with Ms Leste's daughter at the wake. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

 
 
 
Topics: 

Branded Content