Man allegedly linked to renovation scams involving $47k handed 3 cheating charges

SINGAPORE - A former business owner is accused of cheating three people in a series of renovation scams, in which they were allegedly duped into handing over $47,000 in total.

Goh Poh Sun, 55, who used to own a company called Fixsys Services that installed window shades, was handed three cheating charges on Thursday.

In early June 2022, he allegedly deceived a man into believing that he would carry out renovation works in a unit at the Alessandrea condominium in Alexandra Road.

After that, the man purportedly transferred $19,000 to a bank account that Goh was then controlling.

Goh allegedly used a similar ruse to cheat a woman and another man of $28,000 in total on Aug 2, 2022.

Goh is said to have duped the pair into believing that he would conduct renovation works in their units at the Guillemard Edge condominium in Lorong 30 Geylang.

On Wednesday evening, police said that from October 2022 until October 2023, officers received multiple reports from victims of renovation scams allegedly linked to Goh.

“The victims had engaged his services (after he) approached the victims’ homes to promote (them). The man then became uncontactable after payments were made,” the police added.

Following an investigation, officers from Clementi Police Division managed to establish the alleged conman’s identity and they arrested him on Tuesday.

According to the police statement, he is said to be linked to more than 20 scam cases islandwide, involving more than $198,000 in total.

Court documents did not disclose details about these other purported cases.

Goh is now remanded at the Central Police Division, and his case will be mentioned again in court on Oct 26.

If convicted of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each charge.