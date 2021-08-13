Man allegedly committed incestuous acts on adult daughter multiple times

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man appeared in a district court on Friday (Aug 13) as he is said to have repeatedly committed sexual acts on his adult daughter.

The Singaporean father is accused of four counts of incest after he allegedly performed sexual acts on the woman, who was 27 years old at the time.

The pair cannot be named due to a gag order.

The woman is said to have performed oral sex on her father on four separate occasions between March 2019 and April last year.

Court documents do not state if she had consented to the acts.

It is, however, an offence under the law to take part in consensual sexual activities with close relatives.

The man's case has been adjourned to Sept 10.

This is the second reported case of incest in recent months.

In an unrelated case, a 56-year-old man was sentenced to 4½ years' jail in June after he pleaded guilty to an incest charge and one count of attempted incest.

He had been released from prison in May 2019 after serving a sentence for drug-related offences, and he committed incest with his then 30-year-old daughter later that month.

He attempted to commit a similar offence against her in October that year.

It was not mentioned in court if she had consented to the acts.

The offences came to light the following month when the woman told a social worker about the incidents.

In the first reported case of consensual incest in Singapore, a plumber, who was then 47 years old, was sentenced to three years' jail in 2011 for having sex with his daughter in 2008.

The daughter, who was 20 years old at the time of the offence, was placed on a year's probation in January 2012 for having sex with her father.

Offenders convicted of incest can be jailed for up to five years for each charge.