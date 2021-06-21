Man given 4½ years' jail after committing incest with adult daughter

SINGAPORE - A man who had just been released from prison in May 2019 after serving a sentence for drug-related offences committed incest with his then 30-year-old daughter later that month.

He attempted to commit a similar offence on her in October that year.

It was not mentioned in court if she had consented to the acts.

The 56-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced on Monday (June 21) to four years and six months' jail after pleading guilty to an incest charge and one count of attempted incest.

The man was also ordered to spend an additional 592 days behind bars as he had breached his remission order after his early release from jail.

The court heard that he was supposed to keep himself out of trouble from May 14, 2019, to Jan 11 this year.

The man and his daughter cannot be named due to a gag order.

The pair were in a flat on May 17, 2019, when the man had unprotected sex with his daughter. He then tried to perform a similar act on her on Oct 20 that year.

The offences came to light the following month when the woman told a social worker about the incidents.

Those convicted of incest can be jailed for up to five years.