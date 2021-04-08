Man accused of selling replica guns allegedly tried to engage unsuspecting Grab driver to deliver goods

SINGAPORE - A man accused of selling replica guns online allegedly tried but failed to engage an unsuspecting private-hire car driver to deliver the goods, a district court heard on Thursday (April 8).

Liu Huijian, now 41,is on trial for an offence under the Arms and Explosives Act.

According to court documents, the Singaporean allegedly had in his possession 156 guns from which pellets could be discharged, as well as component parts of such guns.

They were found in a Sims Place flat on Nov 16, 2018.

The Grab driver, Mr Tan Chee Pheow, took the stand on Thursday, the first day of Liu's trial.

He recalled receiving a booking at around 9am to transport a passenger from the Sims area to Woodlands. However, Mr Tan told the court he could not remember the date of the booking.

He said when he arrived at the pick-up point, a man knocked on the window of his car.

Mr Tan told District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz that the man then handed him a box, claiming it contained items such as books and magazines.

But he sensed something was amiss when he found that the box was heavy.

Mr Tan told the man to open the box as he was "worried" that it might contain "something illegal".

The man initially turned down his request and relented only when the driver said he would reject the booking.

Mr Tan said he immediately returned the box to the man after spotting a "gun-like object" inside.

The court heard that he then called Grab to cancel the booking and told his office about the incident.

Mr Tan told Judge Sharmila that he received a call from Ang Mo Kio Police Division later that same day, where he was asked to provide police with a statement about the incident.



Officers arrested Liu Huijian and seized more than 150 "airsoft handguns" and accessories. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



He did as he was told, the court heard.

When asked in court on Thursday if he recognised Liu, Mr Tan said no.

The trial continues.

Police had said in an earlier statement that they were alerted about the case on Nov 16, 2018.

Officers arrested Liu that same day and seized more than 150 "airsoft handguns" and accessories.

If convicted of the offence, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.