Man charged with possessing and importing 158 airsoft guns without a licence

SINGAPORE - A man was charged on Friday (Aug 7) with possessing and importing 158 airsoft handguns without a licence.

Liu Huijian, 40, was also charged with one count of possessing a replica gun without a permit.

Police said on Friday that they received information on Nov 16, 2018 on the sale of replica toy guns, that shoot gel beads as projectiles, on an e-commerce platform.

Following ground inquiries, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the seller's identity and arrested the Singaporean man on the same day.

More than 150 airsoft handguns and accessories were seized.

On Friday, bail was set at $15,000, and a pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 4.

Airsoft guns or any other guns that shoot pellets using compressed gas are considered arms under the Arms & Explosives Act.

No one is allowed to possess or control any such arms without a licence.

Those convicted of possessing or having under their control any gun without a licence face a fine of up to $5,000 per gun and up to three years in jail.

It is also an offence for anyone to import or export any arms or explosives or any parts of arms or explosives without a licence.

Offenders face a fine of up to $10,000 and jail of up to three years.

Importing or exporting any replica guns without a permit is also illegal.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $100,000 or three times the value of the goods, whichever is greater, jail of up to two years, or both.