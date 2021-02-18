Man accused of murdering woman in Jurong East stabbing incident had allegedly hurt her before

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Jurong East had purportedly hurt her with a penknife in November last year.

Zheng Xianfeng, a Chinese national, was facing two charges, including for last year's alleged offence, before he was charged on Thursday (Feb 18) with murdering Tham Mee Yoke.

Tham, 34, was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32 by the police, after they were alerted on Tuesday at 11.55pm.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and pronounced dead at about 1.30am the next day.

On Wednesday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for help at 12.05am and said that two people were taken to the hospital.

The police said on Wednesday that Zheng and Tham know each other.

According to court documents, Zheng is said to have voluntarily caused hurt to Tham using a penknife on Nov 17 last year at the open space carpark next to Block 349 Jurong East Avenue 1.

He is also accused of causing annoyance on Jan 16 this year by lying down on the carpark near Block 316 Jurong East Street 32, and shouting while drunk.

Zheng's case is expected to be heard again on March 11.