Man arrested for alleged murder of woman found with multiple stab wounds in Jurong

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 34-year-old woman in Jurong, said the police on Wednesday (Feb 17).

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Jurong East Street 32 at 11.55pm on Tuesday.

A woman was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations showed they are known to each other, the police said.

Large bloodstains were seen at the ground floor of Block 308 when Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao arrived at the scene.

Residents told Zaobao the police had cordoned off the area for about nine hours.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 10.15am, the bloodstains had been washed away.

Drops of blood were also found at the walkway of Block 307.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for help at 12.05am on Wednesday.

Two people were taken to the hospital, added SCDF.

The man will be charged with murder - which carries the death penalty - on Thursday, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.



A woman was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Additional reporting by Dominic Low